Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $6,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in AON by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of AON by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in AON by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 4.4% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 2.9% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AON. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.80.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $306.97. The company had a trading volume of 111,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,477. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.45. The firm has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 18.48%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Featured Stories

