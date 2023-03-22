ARB IOT GROUP LIMITED (ARBB) Plans to Raise $6 Million in March 29th IPO

ARB IOT GROUP LIMITED (ARBB) expects to raise $6 million in an IPO on Wednesday, March 29th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 1,300,000 shares at $4.00-$6.00 per share.

Maxim Group LLC served as the underwriter for the IPO.

