Arcblock Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $196,806.41 (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $12.83 million and approximately $196,806.41 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arcblock has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000296 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.42 or 0.00354071 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,371.25 or 0.25735147 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 94.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00010051 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock’s launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arcblock Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArcBlock Token (ABT) is a general-purpose token native to the ArcBlock platform. The platform has its own optimized blockchain to achieve high-performance transactions, with a goal of >100,000 Tx/s. The ABT is primarily used to pay for the cost of using the ArcBlock system, similar to a utility token. Developers can pay transaction fees for their end-users, which improves the user experience. The ABT maps to ERC20 tokens 1:1, which simplifies token exchanges and allows developers to tie into the Ethereum community. However, the ABT may become obsolete as the platform matures and the community grows.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

