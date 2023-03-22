Ardor (ARDR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.36 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Ardor has a market cap of $87.90 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0880 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00061196 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00041286 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007095 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00018413 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

