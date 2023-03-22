Ark (ARK) Price Hits $0.32

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $55.72 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009481 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000235 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004918 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003774 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,807,556 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

