Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ARMR) Stock Price Up 0%

Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ARMR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.12 and last traded at $20.10. Approximately 2,764 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 7,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.09.

Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.28 million, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.74.

About Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF

(Get Rating)

The Armor US Equity Index ETF (ARMR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Armor US Equity Total Return index. The fund is passively managed and invests in sectors of the US equity market, selected by a proprietary method and weighted by market-cap. The strategy has the ability to shift portfolio exposure to US Treasury ETFs or cash.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.