Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Buys Shares of 10,444 Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM opened at $66.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.00 and its 200-day moving average is $67.23. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $78.07.

