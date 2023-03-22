Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Invests $2.42 Million in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.05.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $331.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $276.83 and a one year high of $384.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $335.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.08.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.