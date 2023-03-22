Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WM. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.50.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $154.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.89 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,915,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,027 shares of company stock worth $4,806,619 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

