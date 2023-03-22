Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Makes New $4.22 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 27,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $149.53 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $169.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.53. The company has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

