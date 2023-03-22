Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Oracle by 125.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

Oracle Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL stock opened at $87.50 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $91.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.66. The company has a market cap of $236.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

