Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Takes $1.21 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $406,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Wealth CMT boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 176,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $70.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.40. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

