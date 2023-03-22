Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Takes Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,900 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 18,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 18,541 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 42,554 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $98.29 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.36. The stock has a market cap of $170.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

