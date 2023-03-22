ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Declares $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

ArrowMark Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ArrowMark Financial has a payout ratio of 68.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get ArrowMark Financial alerts:

ArrowMark Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BANX opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $122.55 million, a PE ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.80. ArrowMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArrowMark Financial

ArrowMark Financial Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANX. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the first quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 505,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ArrowMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArrowMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.