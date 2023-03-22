ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Declares $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.
ArrowMark Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ArrowMark Financial has a payout ratio of 68.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
ArrowMark Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BANX opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $122.55 million, a PE ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.80. ArrowMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.
ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.
