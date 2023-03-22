ASD (ASD) Trading Up 0.2% This Week

ASD (ASD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. ASD has a market cap of $31.43 million and $4.24 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ASD has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0476 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About ASD

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

