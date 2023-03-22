Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Rating Increased to Buy at Benchmark

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 82.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $7.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $38.04.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 33.90% and a negative net margin of 45.87%. The firm had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,974,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,072,000 after buying an additional 555,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 8.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,692,000 after acquiring an additional 142,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 29.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after buying an additional 419,657 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,474,000 after buying an additional 766,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at $61,788,000.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

