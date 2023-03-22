AstroNova (ALOT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 23rd. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AstroNova Trading Up 1.0 %

AstroNova stock opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.02 and a beta of 0.63. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstroNova

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in AstroNova by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 13.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About AstroNova

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova in a report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

