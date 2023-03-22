ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. Sells 443,359 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. trimmed its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,511,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 443,359 shares during the period. ALLETE comprises about 20.1% of ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. owned approximately 2.64% of ALLETE worth $97,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ALLETE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 136,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 10.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 5.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 120,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 51.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in ALLETE by 109.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 107,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 56,306 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $62.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $47.77 and a one year high of $68.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.39.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.81 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 5.73%. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ALE shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ALLETE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

ALLETE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.