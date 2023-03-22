Atomic Wallet Coin Market Cap Reaches $5.21 Million (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001807 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $5.21 million and $3,969.44 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.11 or 0.00356493 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,057.97 or 0.25911131 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00010120 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) is a token. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2018. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift.

Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20.

On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet.

Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens.”

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

