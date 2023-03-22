Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Shares Down 3.2%

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.23 and last traded at $22.45. Approximately 18,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 237,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.30 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Atour Lifestyle Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATAT. Mass Ave Global Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter worth about $11,011,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,379,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,394,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,090,000.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of June 30, 2022, its hotel network covered 834 hotels spanning 151 cities in China, with a total of 96,969 hotel rooms, including 801 manachised hotels with a total of 91,911 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 343 hotels with a total of 37,795 rooms under development.

