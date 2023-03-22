Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Down 7.3%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) dropped 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 783,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,163,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Aurora Innovation Stock Up 4.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 49,563 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $101,604.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 253,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,668.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 7.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,776,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,173,000 after buying an additional 4,050,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aurora Innovation by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,991,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,198 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $22,423,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Aurora Innovation by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,552,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,320,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Aurora Innovation by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,511,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712,373 shares in the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

