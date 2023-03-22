AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.68

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$18.68 and last traded at C$18.74, with a volume of 31922 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Acumen Capital reduced their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$43.50 to C$36.25 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.58.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

AutoCanada Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 417.87. The firm has a market cap of C$430.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.94.

Insider Transactions at AutoCanada

About AutoCanada

In other news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought 12,700 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$21.73 per share, with a total value of C$276,006.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$276,006.56. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.