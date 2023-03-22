Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.10.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $217.64. 62,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,956. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.61 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.79.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

