Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 103,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 13,889 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 85,811 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 480.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 36,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 30,616 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $51.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $61.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.72.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.