AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,372,326 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 1,747,659 shares.The stock last traded at $7.44 and had previously closed at $7.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVDX shares. Wolfe Research increased their target price on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.95.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

AvidXchange Stock Up 6.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Activity at AvidXchange

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $86.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $8,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,979,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,813,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael Praeger sold 59,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $564,958.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,409,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,862,071.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $8,550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,979,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,813,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvidXchange

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AvidXchange by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,231,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,242 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AvidXchange by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,613,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,183 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AvidXchange by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,858,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,717 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Group Next LLC purchased a new stake in AvidXchange in the 4th quarter worth about $50,028,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in AvidXchange by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,928,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,693 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvidXchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.