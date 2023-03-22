Axie Infinity (AXS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $72.19 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $72.19 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $8.74 or 0.00031170 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008572 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025293 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00019274 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003490 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00201083 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,059.21 or 1.00107368 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,605,573 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 115,605,572.61362292 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.66130009 USD and is down -3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 301 active market(s) with $81,023,020.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

