AXS Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX) Shares Up 5.3%

AXS Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.19. 39,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 30,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AXS Cannabis ETF stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of AXS Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of AXS Cannabis ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Cannabis ETF (THCX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the AXS Cannabis index. The fund tracks an index of legal cannabis companies selected and weighted by market capitalization. The fund primarily holds North American companies but may also invest in other countries. THCX was launched on Jul 9, 2019 and is managed by AXS Investments.

