AXS De-SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:DSPC) Trading 3.8% Higher

AXS De-SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:DSPC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.74. 1,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

AXS De-SPAC ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average is $6.05.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXS De-SPAC ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS De-SPAC ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.