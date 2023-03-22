Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 218.07% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.93.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $62.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.96. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $24.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.51 million. On average, analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,732,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 1,379.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 617,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,571,000 after buying an additional 576,125 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,852,000. Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 649.9% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 370,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,540,000 after buying an additional 320,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 549.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after buying an additional 319,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio consists of Products Overview and Pipeline Overview. The Products Overview includes Auvelity and Sunosi. The Pipeline Overview contain AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14.

