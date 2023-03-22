Babylon (BBLN) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Survey

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) is one of 34 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Babylon to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Babylon and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Babylon -39.85% N/A -88.51% Babylon Competitors -122.69% -179.43% -25.81%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.8% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 38.5% of Babylon shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Babylon 0 3 2 0 2.40 Babylon Competitors 9 153 301 0 2.63

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Babylon and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Babylon presently has a consensus target price of $53.08, suggesting a potential upside of 640.35%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 38.99%. Given Babylon’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Babylon is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Babylon and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Babylon $1.11 billion -$221.45 million -0.27 Babylon Competitors $1.42 billion -$99.23 million -6.00

Babylon’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Babylon. Babylon is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Babylon has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Babylon’s competitors have a beta of 1.52, indicating that their average share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Babylon

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

