BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.61

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.61 and last traded at $46.58, with a volume of 483108 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.67.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAESY shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group raised BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Societe Generale raised BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.28) to GBX 1,050 ($12.89) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $961.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.92.
BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.
