BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.61

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESYGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.61 and last traded at $46.58, with a volume of 483108 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAESY shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group raised BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Societe Generale raised BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.28) to GBX 1,050 ($12.89) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $961.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,383,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 285,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 251.2% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 51,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 37,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 115,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

