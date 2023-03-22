Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 17,100 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,950,418 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 2.1% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.56% of Netflix worth $2,049,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $4.94 on Wednesday, reaching $300.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,954,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,649,213. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $334.33 and its 200-day moving average is $294.27. The stock has a market cap of $133.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $396.50.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.13.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

