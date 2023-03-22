Baldrige Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNK. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $450,000. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

JNK opened at $90.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.06. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $103.19.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.