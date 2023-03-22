Baldrige Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 192,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 133,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.8% in the third quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSGX opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.18.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

