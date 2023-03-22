Baldrige Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,767,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,109,000 after buying an additional 429,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,597,000 after acquiring an additional 31,354 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,195,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,725,000 after acquiring an additional 44,252 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,732,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000,000 after acquiring an additional 349,520 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,633,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,475,000 after acquiring an additional 23,261 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CME. Oppenheimer cut their price target on CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.83.

CME Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ CME opened at $182.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.44. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $251.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.54%.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

