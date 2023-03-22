Baldrige Asset Management LLC Has $174,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 109.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STIP. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 59.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $98.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.41. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.