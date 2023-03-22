Baldrige Asset Management LLC Has $174,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 109.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STIP. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 59.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $98.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.41. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $106.34.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
