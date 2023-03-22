Baldrige Asset Management LLC Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 1.1% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Baldrige Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 206.5% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 25,475 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,967,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAI opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average of $24.91. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.