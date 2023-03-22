Baldrige Asset Management LLC Has $249,000 Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,656,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,673,000 after buying an additional 213,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,317,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,878,000 after buying an additional 487,385 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,608,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,858,000 after purchasing an additional 426,864 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 9.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,620,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,959,000 after purchasing an additional 314,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,847,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,161,000 after purchasing an additional 160,697 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Shares of CPB opened at $54.08 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $42.47 and a 12 month high of $57.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 54.82%.

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

