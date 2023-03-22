Baldrige Asset Management LLC Has $4.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.8% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,400,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,474,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,652,000 after buying an additional 234,867 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,186,000. Montis Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 301,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,867,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 430,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after buying an additional 63,280 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $64.82 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $93.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.18.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

