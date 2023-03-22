Baldrige Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 3.3% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 37,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,329.9% during the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.77 and its 200-day moving average is $97.76. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $107.38.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

