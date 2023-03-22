Baldrige Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 64,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 32,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 101,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.84.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.