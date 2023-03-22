Baldrige Asset Management LLC Sells 11,398 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,398 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.40. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $52.01.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

