Baldrige Asset Management LLC Sells 3,313 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ESGV opened at $69.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.02.

