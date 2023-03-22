Bangor Savings Bank Cuts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 37,795.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 718,870 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Adobe by 22.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Adobe by 57.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Adobe by 39.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,553,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 437,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.44.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $375.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $354.36 and a 200 day moving average of $333.61. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $473.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

