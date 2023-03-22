Bangor Savings Bank Purchases New Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,406 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 552.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $5,396,359.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,444,660.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE GNRC opened at $114.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.64. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $328.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.96.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.