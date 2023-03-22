Bangor Savings Bank Sells 1,297 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $800,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 41,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE RTX opened at $97.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.72. The stock has a market cap of $142.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

