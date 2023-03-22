Bangor Savings Bank Sells 194 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTB. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,221,000 after buying an additional 9,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $127.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.82.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on M&T Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.18.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

See Also

