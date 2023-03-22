Bangor Savings Bank Sells 30,186 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,186 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,449,000 after purchasing an additional 40,338 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 647.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 646,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after acquiring an additional 560,164 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $224,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

BKLN stock opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $21.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average is $20.82.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

