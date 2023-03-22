Bangor Savings Bank Sells 3,736 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bangor Savings Bank cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.5% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,034,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,639 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,634,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,735,981,000 after buying an additional 423,426 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,875,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,570,000 after acquiring an additional 374,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,848,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,200,000 after acquiring an additional 816,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.23.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Performance

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $177.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $245.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.01. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.86 and a 1 year high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

