Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 7,017 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.6% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.31 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

